Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

Ahead Saturday governorship election, Senator-elect for Kwara Central senatorial district, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has tasked members of his campaign team to work relentlessly for the All Progressives Congress candidates in both Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

At the meeting held in Abuja to discuss challenges encountered during presidential and NASS elections, Mustapha declared that the victory of Governor Abdulrazaq and majority presence in the Kwara State Assembly was paramount and must be achieved in the coming poll.

He maintained that the victory of APC in the North Central State was not negotiable.

He said: “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has done well enough in the last 4 years. He has given each and every one of you the right vibe to campaign and canvass proudly. So, go all out and spare no efforts. Let’s repeat the winning trick 100% again.”

The Senator elect however cautioned his campaign team to refrain from violence, inciting remarks and conduct themselves in the best possible manners throughout the election period.

“Again, we resolved to conduct ourselves in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections, in line with the provisions of the constitution and according to electoral guidelines.

“After all, we are true democrats, progressive in our thoughts and deeds. As we won free, fair, credible, and convincingly in the just concluded national elections, APC candidates will also emerge victorious in the state elections on March 11, 2023.”