Kwankwaso's death, a great loss to Nigeria, says Ilyasu Kwankwaso

By Kola Oyelere - Kano
The state commissioner ministry for Rural and Community Development, Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso has described the death of the district head of Madobi Makaman Karaye, Alh Musa Sale Kwankwaso, the father of former state governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as a great loss not only to his family but the nation as a whole.

This was contained in a statement signed by Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Alhaji Lawan H Danhassan, and a copy made available on Friday to pressmen in Kano State.

It would be recalled that late Sale Kwankwaso, father of Senator Kwankwaso who was 93 years old died in early hours of today and has been buried  according to Islamic rites.

However, Hon Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso while describing him as a peace maker, said during the life time of the monarch, he contributed immensely in giving fatherly advice which enhance the development of people of the state.

He, therefore, on behalf of the staff of the ministry sent his condolence message to the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Karaye emirate, the people of Madobi local government and the nation at large.

The commissioner then prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant the deceased an eternal rest as well as who he prayed should bear the irreparable loss.

