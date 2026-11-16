Kwankwaso’s convoy attacked by suspected political thugs in Kano

The convoy of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), was attacked on Sunday by suspected political thugs in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

The attack reportedly triggered a violent clash between NDC supporters and suspected political thugs during a political mobilisation tour involving Kwankwaso and the party’s Kano State governorship candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.

The delegation was reportedly attacked after concluding political engagements in Tofa, Rimin Gado, Kabo, Gwarzo, Shanono and Bagwai local government areas.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the NDC governorship candidate, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, said the party had received intelligence reports that some individuals had blocked the road ahead of their arrival in Bichi to prevent the planned political rally.

According to him, the incident occurred in Bichi, the hometown of the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi.

Shuaibu explained that upon arriving in the town, the delegation noticed signs of stone-throwing. He added that shortly after passing the local government secretariat, a group of youths armed with dangerous weapons emerged and attacked their convoy.

He said some NDC supporters sustained injuries during the attack, while several vehicles were damaged.

The spokesperson disclosed that he personally saw about seven vehicles with smashed windscreens at the scene.

However, Kwankwaso and Gwarzo were reportedly unhurt in the incident.

As of the time of filing this report, there had been no official response from the police or the alleged perpetrators of the attack.