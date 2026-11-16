Kwankwaso’s convoy attack: Peter Obi calls for probe, arrest of perpetrators

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to immediately investigate the attack on the convoy of his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Obi also urged security agencies to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack, including anyone suspected of sponsoring it.

The former Anambra State governor made the call in a statement posted on his Facebook page while condemning the attack, which reportedly left several members of Kwankwaso’s entourage injured and about seven vehicles vandalised.

Obi, who described Kwankwaso as his brother and running mate, said he was deeply saddened by the incident, stressing that political differences should never justify violence, intimidation or the destruction of property.

He said, “Democracy is not warfare. Political differences should never be a reason to resort to violence, intimidation or the destruction of property. Every Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation, has the constitutional right to participate in the democratic process without fear of attack.”

He warned against the growing tendency to allow violence to undermine democratic participation, insisting that political disagreements should be resolved through dialogue rather than intimidation.

Obi maintained that Nigeria’s democracy could only thrive when citizens respected one another, upheld the rule of law and recognised that political competition should not be treated as a battle against fellow Nigerians.

He further stressed that no individual should be above the law, irrespective of political position or influence, urging the relevant authorities to ensure that all those involved in the attack were brought to justice.

The NDC presidential candidate expressed solidarity with Kwankwaso, the Kano State leadership of the party and others affected by the incident, while wishing those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

Reaffirming his commitment to peaceful political engagement, Obi said the quest for a new Nigeria must be pursued through persuasion, constructive ideas and the ballot rather than violence.

“Our commitment to building a new Nigeria remains unwavering. We believe that change must come through peaceful engagement, persuasion, ideas and the ballot, not violence,” he said.

He added that Nigerians, despite belonging to different political parties, remained one people with a common destiny, warning that no political ambition was worth the life of any citizen.