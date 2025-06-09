Kwankwaso receives supporters of Senator who dumped NNPP for APC

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 election, has welcomed over 1,230 former supporters of Senator Abdulrahman Sumaila back into the NNPP.

This development comes in the wake of Senator Sumaila’s recent defection from the NNPP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The new members, who previously belonged to the Waraka political group, are from the Albasu and Sumaila Local Government Areas in the Kano South Senatorial District.

Accordingly, “Their return was formally announced during a political gathering held on Sunday, attended by key party stakeholders, community leaders, and enthusiastic supporters at Kwankwaso’s residence in Miller Road.”

While addressing the gathering, Senator Kwankwaso welcomed the returnees with open arms, describing their decision as a significant step in the pursuit of progressive, ideology-driven politics.

He reiterated his long-standing commitment to issue-based politics, which he said distinguishes the NNPP from others.

“I am always happy to receive people who believe in our movement, not because of financial incentives, but because of our collective vision for a better Nigeria,” Kwankwaso said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE