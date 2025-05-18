Kwankwaso receives 24 retired military officers into Kwankwasiyya Movement

Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, has officially welcomed 24 retired military officers of Kano origin into the fold of his political movement, known as Kwankwasiyya.

The officers, who concluded their distinguished military careers in January 2025 after 35 years of service to the nation, declared their full allegiance to the ideals of Kwankwasiyya.

The delegation was led by Hon. Kabiru Getso Haruna, Executive Secretary of the Kano State Scholarship Board.

During their visit, they pledged their unwavering support for the movement and vowed to contribute meaningfully to its success in the forthcoming elections.

Kwankwaso expressed deep appreciation for their service to Nigeria and welcomed them “with open arms and a heart full of hope.”

He praised their patriotism and commitment, assuring them that their experience, discipline, and networks would be valuable assets in shaping a more progressive and inclusive Nigeria.

“This is a moment of honour. These men have served our country with integrity and distinction. Now, they are bringing that same spirit to serve democracy and the people through Kwankwasiyya. Together, we will chart a better future,” Kwankwaso said.

The endorsement by such a high-profile group of military retirees is seen as a morale booster for the Kwankwasiyya movement and a strong signal of its growing reach ahead of 2027.

