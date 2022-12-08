Kwankwaso pledges to prioritise education

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said education will be the priority of his government if he elected Nigerian president in 2023.

Kwankwaso said the NNPP government will provide free education for every Nigerian child at all levels of education by making sure that the number of out-of-school children is drastically reduced.

The NNPP presidential candidate stated this at the 5th Africa Leadership & Philanthropy (AFRILEAP) award which was held on Tuesday at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

Represented by NNPP Deputy National Chairman (South), Air Vice Marshall John Chris Ifemeje (rtd), Kwankwaso said NNPP will give Nigerians the desired leadership that will be people-driven.

The presidential candidate, who was given the Man of The Year Award by the organisers for his achievements and commitment to education, said his government will recruit more personnel into the military and the police to secure the country while all corruption loopholes will be tackled.

Air Vice Marshal Ifemeje said Kwankwaso will continue to champion the cause of education for the underprivileged. He said quality and sound education will reduce poverty index and security challenges in the country.

“Education is what will give people sound mind, make people to develop their capability for sustainable national development. He (Kwankwaso) donated a lot of resources to award scholarships to residents of Kano not citizens. Anybody that resided in Kano was given free education. Their WAEC and JAMB fees were paid for and thousand of indigent students were set to study abroad on scholarships. We’ll take care of out-of-school children and give them sound and quality education,” Ifemeje said.

The Lead Director of Chibuisi Empowerment Education Development (CEED) Foundation and the chairman of AFRILEAP awards, Chibuisi Mba, said the event was to honour innovative individuals and organizations that are exhibiting exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment towards community empowerment and development.

“We are passionate about influencing the society and spearheading a movement aimed at proffering solutions and suggesting measures through awareness creation, as well as taking strategic actions targeted at eradicating the incidences of lack of education, sexual violence and abuse against children,” Mba said.