Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed his satisfaction with the governance style of Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Kwankwaso described Governor Yusuf’s leadership as “transformational” and praised him for remaining true to the party’s manifesto, vision, and mission.

During his visit to the governor on Monday, Kwankwaso commended Governor Yusuf for delivering democratic dividends to the people of Kano, noting his “outstanding performance” in his first year in office.

The former governor also lauded Governor Yusuf’s commitment to advancing education and women empowerment initiatives, which align with the values of the Kwankwasiyya philosophy.

Kwankwaso’s endorsement of Governor Yusuf’s leadership style and policies serves as a significant boost to the governor’s administration, as it acknowledges the progress made in Kano State under his leadership.

