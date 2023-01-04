Kwankwaso Flags off Campaign In Edo, Seeks Support For Party’s Candidates

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, was on Tuesday evening received by a crowd of supporters of the party, led by its senatorial candidate in Edo Central, Okoduwa Akhigbe, at the Esan North East Local Government, Uromi, secretariat of the party, where he urged the people to vote for the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

This was just as the senatorial candidate at his Uromi ward 2 of the party said he remained the candidate to beat in the forthcoming senatorial election, adding that Nigerians were tired of the failures of the ruling APC and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Akhigbe stated that the NNPP “is the party of people that can rescue the nation from the present socio-economic quagmire the country is faced”, and appealed to the people to come in their numbers on election day to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and all other NNPP candidates.

The ANPP Edo Central senatorial candidate spoke shortly after the party’s presidential candidate, Kwankwaso, officially commissioned the party’s Edo Central campaign Secretariat in Uromi, Esan North East LGA of Edo state.

The senatorial candidate stated, “You can see that the NNPP is a party with a singular objective to rescue Nigeria, so we are here with new and fresh ideas on a restoration mission to give our children the better future they deserve.

“It also afforded us the opportunity to present my manifesto to our people. We will be leveraging six levels to deliver this vision titled the “Pestle Approach”, which includes, Political Emancipation, Economic Revival, Prosperity and Empowerment, Social Advancement and Recognition, Environmental Sustainability and Legal permanence and Gender Equality

He added that the massive turnout of the people was a clear sign that people of the senatorial district were yearning for a change, which he noted could only be brought about by the NNPP.

At the Palace of the traditional ruler of Uromi, His Royal Highness, Anslem Edenojie II, Ojuromi of Uromi Kingdom, Kwankwaso assured the royal father that if elected the issue of insecurity, collapse in infrastructure and the bad economy would be a thing of the past.

He said under his administration the traditional institutions would be accorded their rightful place in the scheme of things.

The Royal father on his part thanked the visiting presidential candidate, and also expressed confidence in his capacity to lead the country if voted into power.