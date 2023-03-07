Taofeek Lawal

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dispelled the news going around that its candidate in the February 25, 2023, presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has congratulated the president-elect and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the poll.

In a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune and signed by its national publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major, the party said Kwankwaso could not have congratulated Tinubu in an election it (NNPP) described as “grossly flawed, contentious and disputed.” He said the purported congratulations “was a figment of the fertile imagination of anti-democrats, political hirelings and fifth columnists leveraging on the popularity of the party’s presidential flag bearer.”

He said like other parties,

NNPP rejects the outcome of the February 25, 2023, presidential election as it did not reflect the will, wish and mandate of the Nigerians who trooped out to vote but were disappointed by the failure of INEC to conduct the credible and transparent election and fulfil its promise to upload the Polling Units results to its portals which would have guaranteed the authenticity of the results and declaration of the winner of the presidential election.

“Sadly, the presidential poll turned out to be a charade as it failed to meet the expectation of Nigerians and the international community. NNPP was a target of these electoral robbers who want the status quo to remain, in place of the new and better Nigeria the party promised if voted into office.

“It is unthinkable that Engr. Kwankwaso would hastily congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu on his questionable mandate which other candidates also claimed they won and had approached the court to seek redress. All lovers of democracy, due process and rule of law will wait for the determination of the election petitions in court. Until the court decides them one way or the other, it will be preposterous for NNPP, rigged out in most of its strongholds across the country to concede defeat and congratulate INEC’s imposed “winner”.

“The mood of the nation since the electoral body mischievously declared Tinubu the “winner” of the election clearly showed that it was justice juxtaposed, absolutely unacceptable to the majority of Nigerians who desire and deserve a new Nigeria which only the NNPP can usher in.”

