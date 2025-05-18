Kwankwaso denies meeting Tinubu several times, defection rumours

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has refuted reports that he met President Bola Tinubu on multiple occasions and was considering a return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement shared on his official X handle, @KwankwasoRM, the former Kano State governor described the reports as baseless fabrications aimed at misleading the public and stirring political confusion.

Kwankwaso also disowned a statement attributed to one Ibrahim Rabiu, which claimed to reflect his political position.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments. I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief,” Kwankwaso stated.

He reiterated that he has chosen to remain silent on current political happenings and will continue to do so for now.

He also urged the public to disregard the false claims and remain vigilant against misinformation. He also urged them to rely only on information released through his verified channels.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the author of the statement, Ibrahim Rabiu, has retracted his comments and issued a public apology.

“I, Ibrahim Rabiu, wish to inform the general public that I was never authorised by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to issue and release a statement on his behalf,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologise for my actions and promise never to repeat such a childish act. I was misled by fake news and agents of misinformation.”