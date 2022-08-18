Kwankwaso appoints Abdulmumin Jibrin, Ladipo Johnson as campaign spokespersons

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), in the 2023 general election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has appointed Abdulmumin Jibrin and Ladipo Johnson as his campaign council spokespersons.

The former Kano State governor disclosed this recently via his official Twitter account.

The presidential hopeful opined that his choice of spokespersons was based on their high level of networking and in-depth understanding of the Nitty-Gritty of communication.

According to him, the two newly appointed council spokespersons have what it takes to bring about a new Nigeria.

“I have approved the appointment of Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin and Barr. Ladipo Johnson as spokespersons for my campaign council.

“I have no doubt that the duo will use their wealth of experience in communications and vast networks to deliver on our mandate for a new Nigeria.”

Abdulmumin Jubrin is a former member of the Federal House of Representatives who represented the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Johnson, on the other hand, is a solicitor of law who practices in Nigeria. Apart from being a lawyer, he is also a politician and a farmer.