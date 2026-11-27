The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of allegedly attempting to use anti-corruption institutions, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to tarnish his reputation for political reasons.

Kwankwaso, in a statement published on his Facebook page, expressed concern over the deteriorating relationship between him and the governor, who, he said, had served under him in various capacities, including as Personal Assistant, Principal Private Secretary and commissioner.

He said their relationship spanned 43 years, adding that Yusuf was the candidate endorsed by their political movement in the 2019 and 2023 governorship elections, and eventually won in 2023.

The former Kano governor alleged that Yusuf had misused the trust he reposed in him and was determined to drag him and members of his family into public controversy.

According to him, the governor allegedly submitted a formal request to the EFCC months ago, seeking an investigation against him, but resorted to another organisation after failing to compel the commission to act.

“We believe that some months ago the Governor personally submitted a formal request to the EFCC seeking to come after me,” Kwankwaso said.

He further alleged that the governor subsequently used the Society for Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Initiative (SACGGI) to organise protests at the EFCC’s premises to pressure the commission.

Kwankwaso claimed that the organisation was neither registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission nor had any verifiable digital presence or formal relationship with the EFCC or the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He also accused the governor and some members of his cabinet of using media platforms to amplify allegations and selectively leak information in an attempt to damage his public image.

The NDC chieftain said the alleged campaign was taking place against the backdrop of preparations for the 2027 general elections, warning that such actions could undermine political competition and heighten insecurity in Kano State.

He further alleged that the development extended beyond his political ambition to the NDC’s Kano State governorship candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, who is currently defending his candidacy before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts.

Kwankwaso accused the governor of allegedly attempting to influence institutions to prevent the publication of Abdussalam’s name as a candidate, thereby paving the way for Yusuf to contest unopposed.

He, however, commended the EFCC for what he described as its professional handling of two previous invitations extended to him during his years in public service.

The former Minister of Defence also defended his public record, listing his years of service as Kano State governor, federal lawmaker, minister and other public offices.

He said he had maintained a clean record more than 11 years after leaving the Kano State Government, having served two terms as governor.

“On this note, I advise younger and serving public office holders to tread with caution. Public office is transient; those who live in glass houses should be careful about throwing stones,” he said.

Kwankwaso also urged political actors to respect the independence of government institutions and to refrain from actions capable of undermining their credibility and public confidence.