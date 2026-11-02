Kwankwaso accuses Gov Yusuf of plot to disqualify Kano guber candidates

Former Kano State Governor and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has accused Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of allegedly plotting to disqualify governorship candidates in the state through what he described as secret legal manoeuvres involving the courts and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kwankwaso made the allegation during a press briefing in Kano, claiming that the governor was attempting to cover up an earlier mistake by preventing the emergence of governorship candidates in the state.

According to him, the initial plan was to get INEC to declare that Kano had no governorship candidate, but when the alleged move failed, those behind it resorted to legal action.

He alleged that the case was secretly instituted against the party and INEC without the knowledge of the affected candidate.

“They schemed, met secretly, and under the cover of darkness went to court here in Kano. They filed the case against the party and INEC. They deliberately hid it from the candidate himself so that he would not even hear about it until a judgment had been delivered,” Kwankwaso said.

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The former governor, however, insisted that his candidates had no constitutional impediments relating to age, educational qualifications or other requirements that could justify their disqualification by INEC or the courts.

He further alleged that associates of Governor Yusuf had sent lawyers to Kano to institute another case, accusing them of failing to understand the political influence and significance of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Kwankwaso argued that occupying the office of governor did not automatically guarantee electoral victory, warning public officeholders against assuming that political power made them untouchable.

He cautioned against what he described as arrogance of power, noting that those in public office often forget that their authority comes from the people.

Drawing a comparison with the 2019 Kano governorship election, Kwankwaso said the current political developments reminded him of events surrounding Governor Yusuf’s previous electoral experience.

He recalled that a court judgment was delivered on a Monday removing Yusuf as a candidate, but he subsequently won the election held on Saturday.

Kwankwaso also described the alleged political developments as a betrayal, saying the greater betrayal was against the people of Kano State, who would ultimately exercise their constitutional right to determine their political leadership through the ballot.

He urged his supporters not to be discouraged by the unfolding legal and political developments, advising them to verify their voter cards and sustain their political activities.

Governor Yusuf and the other parties accused by Kwankwaso were not represented in the claims contained in his briefing.