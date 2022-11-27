Kwankaso has pedigree to end insecurity in Nigeria, says NNPP leader, Olopoeniyan

Against the backdrop of growing insecurity plaguing the nation, the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in South West, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeniyan, on Sunday, said the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankaso has the pedigree to end the scourge if he wins the election.

This was just as he hinted that a merger or coalition of political parties may come to play before the conduct of next year governorship poll in Oyo State, saying “we cannot rule out merger of political parties in the run-up to the poll.”

Olopoeniyan, who made this disclosure in Ibadan, the state capital, during an interview with journalists contended that “Kwankaso is better placed among all the contenders for the presidential seat to tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities because he has the rich experience as a former defence minister.”

According to him, “Kwankaso was once a Minister of Defence under the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 2003 and 2007 and he has the experience to handle the problem of insecurity in the country. He had done it successfully before and he is the most competent among the three major contenders for the presidential election that can address the issue of security in Nigeria.

“He would tackle the worrisome challenges of insecurity, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism not only in the South West, but in the whole of Nigeria because he has the necessary wherewithal to achieve the feat.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commenting on the next year gubernatorial poll in Oyo State, Olopoeniyan, who expressed worry over what he termed ‘many battles’ of the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde, contended that “for now, with the emerging political realities in Oyo politics, no one can rule out the coalition or merger of political parties in the twilight of the governorship election.”

He stated: “You cannot say some persons should not work or have relationship with other people. Almost everybody is fighting with Makinde. Even, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyiorcha Ayu, who is from Benue State is not in good terms with Seyi Makinde.





“The governor is also fighting with the presidential candidate of his party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is from Adamawa State. Even, the incoming governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who was sworn-in today also at loggerheads with Makinde.

“But, because Wike wanted to contest for the president of Nigeria and he could not realise his ambition that is why they are fighting everybody. Right now, there is nothing for Wike.”