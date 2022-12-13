KWACCIMA urges governments to tackle insecurity for business growth

Kwara state Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) has called on governments at all levels to re-double efforts at tackling the nation’s socio-economic challenges to aid business growth and development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ninth Kwara trade fair 2022, the president of KWACCIMA, Alhaji Olalekan Ayodimeji, said that Nigeria is presently faced with myriads of economic and social challenges serving as obstacles to business growth.

“The issues of foreign exchange scarcity, the low purchasing power of citizens, and the infrastructural challenges are further compounded by the spate of insecurity across the country. As business people, we are worried; but will remain resolute and undaunted in the face of all these challenges” he said.

Alhaji Ayodimeji, who commended the state government for its efforts at ensuring a conducive business environment in the state, said that the state government’s efforts on ease of doing business in the state are also commendable, appealing that, “now is the time to bring progress made behind the scene to fore”.

The KWACCIMA, who called on the state government to establish industrial parks in the state for the growth of small and middle-sized enterprises, said that the importance of Industrial Parks cannot be over-emphasized.

“KWACCIMA will want to reiterate our calls for industrial parks in the state. The importance of Industrial Parks cannot be over-emphasized because it is paramount for the growth of small and middle-sized enterprises that are the main drivers of the state economy. These parks should

be a place where raw materials can be processed from their raw form to their finished products, through value addition.

“We want to also seek your understanding and approval on our persistent request for a permanent Trade Fairground. As evident from the strides being made in hosting Fairs in the state and with

international status in view, the need for a permanent Trade Fair ground is imperative. We thus appeal that Your Excellency approves a permanent Trade Fair ground for the Chamber before the start of your second term in office”, he said.

On the theme of this year’s Trade Fair, “Harmony through Commerce”, the KWACCIMA president described the Fair as an opportunity for businesses to meet to promote trade, share ideas about the economy, make contacts, and network for commercially and mutually beneficial relationships.

“This is more than a Trade Fair as we see State and Local Governments’ pavilions stand side-

by-side with those of private companies and MSMEs, a reflection of the partnership of business and government, and a high level of political support for the common objective of advancing economic growth and development of our state”, he said.

Also speaking, the state commissioner for Business, Innovation, and Technology, Ibrahim Akaje, said that the present administration is confronted with a huge financial burden caused by the reduced federal allocation associated with the growing expenditure profile.

“However, I am delighted to inform you that, though we have not completely attained our desired goals, the Kwara State government is doing all things possible to harness its resources to provide an enabling environment to encourage entrepreneurs, genuine investors, and business-minded people to establish and grow their business with ease.

“Premised on the above, I must not fail to appreciate the pragmatic and visionary leadership of His Excellence, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq in managing the limited available resources to rewrite the history of the State and tum around the fortune of the State.

“On this, he has demonstrated his unrivaled management acumen by the massive deployment of resources into infrastructure development in the 16 Local Government Areas of the State (Roads, Electricity, Health Care facilities, and Water).

“He has also established some key Agencies such as the Bureau of MSMES, Kwara Social Investment Programme, Investment Promotion Agency, and Public Procurement Agency among others for ease-of-doing business and complimenting the efforts of my Ministry to provide succor and attract investments into the state”.





