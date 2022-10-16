Kunle Omisore hits location for new movie

Movie producer and actor, Kunle Omisore has concluded plans to begin work on his latest movie, entitled Kori Kosun as he continues to build on his growing popularity and acceptance in the movie industry as one of the sort of after movie producers.

After worming his way into the hearts of movie lovers with a stint of movie productions that have earned him recognitions within and beyond the shores of the country, Omisore whose possesses deep seated knowledge of the job has set mechanism in motion to put his name on the lips of many of admirers again with Kori Kosun.

Speaking about his journey into movie making, which started with acting, the dark-skinned actor cum business man recalled how he started appearing in movies, saying he could not have come this far without the input, trust and understanding of some established actors who made his entrance into the industry easy and smooth.

Focused on producing movies that touch and change lives in a competitive and demanding industry, the serial movie producer said the industry is big enough for anyone to thrive and make a name for themselves, adding that whatever name anybody makes is what people will call them.

Speaking further, Omisore pointed out that he had never at any time thought of quitting the job that has brought fame and recognition, saying despite the challenges he has faced on the job for being a practical and truthful, he would never leave movie making, adding that “This movie business is my life just like it is for several of my colleagues. For me, there is no retirement day on this job; we live and die together.”

He urged people to do what makes them happy regardless what the society dictates, adding that one of his movies, Iya Afin highlighted some of the problems people go through because they keep bowing to the pressure being mounted on them by the society.

With work set to begin on Kori Kosun, the media coordinator of the project Olakunle Idris also known as Emiralty disclosed that the movie will parade Afeez Owo, Ronke Odusanya, Zainab Bakare, Kemi korede, Kunle Omisore among other famous actors and actresses as the movie preaches love.

