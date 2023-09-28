Afro-gospel musician Kunle Major (Abikeyin) has released a 5-track audio and video Extended Play (EP) entitled “My Help.”

This is coming just a month after the Canada-based musician used his record label, Artiste and Lyrics, to release a hit track titled “50 Men Pure Dialect Praise, Worship, and Prayer Songs”.

The gospel song is the first to be delivered in local dialects by 50 gospel musicians.

The singer, with his “escapist” style of music, has over the years maintained consistency in bringing people to God through his inspirational, rhythmic, didactic, poetic, and everyday life experience type of music.

All embellished with danceable beats, his messages resonate, giving thanks to God in all situations of life.

He also detailed his life journey, pains, struggles, failures, weaknesses, and how far God has helped him overcome them.

The videos, shot in locations in Nigeria and Canada, is on

YouTube https://youtu.be/hJC5BJ1jqNQ?si=3w-mgKv2cul7dRp0.

After listening to or watching the videos, the singer believes his audience will have a deeper reflection about life, evils, people, struggles, and how people can manage to survive them all.

