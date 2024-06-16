Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Kunle Ajayi, has opened up about his 60-year journey in life, praising God for His wonderful works and testimonies in his life.

In an interview, Ajayi shared his humble beginnings, growing up in the Idi-oro, Mushin area of Lagos, and how he attended Mushin Town Council Primary School and Eko Boys High School before studying Music Education at the College of Education, Ijanikin.

He revealed how he was influenced by Fela Kuti’s saxophone playing at the age of 13 and later learned to play the instrument after giving his life to Jesus Christ. Ajayi also shared his struggles, including hawking cooked yam and soap to survive, and how he was rescued from the notorious Akala neighborhood by his uncle, who introduced him to church.

Ajayi expressed his gratitude to God for healing him of a lung problem and for the opportunity to travel to London to study saxophone and music. He also praised God for using him for His work, despite his humble beginnings.

When asked about his relationship with Pastor Adeboye, Ajayi described him as his father and mentor, who bought him his first wind instrument and kickstarted his saxophone journey.

Ajayi assessed the current state of gospel music in Nigeria, noting that some music ministers are motivated by reasons other than their love for God. He emphasized the importance of trusting in God alone, as men can fail.

“I never relent in proclaiming Christ and His wondrous works all over, especially in my life. I’m a bundle of testimonies and epitome of greatness because I stand firm on the rock of ages, which is the God Almighty,” Ajayi said.

Ajayi also shared his experience of being rejected by radio stations and recording companies, but God has now exalted him to a position of prominence.

“A lot of times, you’ll take your music to somebody to help you promote, but all efforts would be in vain. A lot of times, I had dropped my demo CD with radio stations and recording companies; they’d just ask me to come back. I would go to those places a dozen times, and it would still be the same answer. Nothing ever came out of it. But to God be the glory today, it is even those people that rejected us in the past that are now making frantic efforts to get our attention.”

On the lessons life has taught him, Ajayi said, “I have learned to trust in God alone because if you rely on men, they would fail you. I have also learned that God loves me specially, and I am humbled to be so loved and close to Papa and Mama Adeboye.”

Ajayi encouraged young gospel music ministers to focus on magnifying God and not seek fame or wealth.

“Some music ministers came into gospel music nowadays for different reasons, not because they love God and really want to magnify Him. That shouldn’t be the aim and focus. There are only few genuine gospel music ministers in Nigeria today.”

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Your sacrifices will not be in vain, Tinubu tells Nigerians