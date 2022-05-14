Kunle Adewale collects NFTs for dementia care

VISUAL artist and arts in health practitioner, Kunle Adewale, has started collecting NFTs for dementia care in Nigeria.

The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife graduate, had previously used his art engagements to assist senior citizens living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, children, adolescents and youths living with cancer, sickle cell anaemia and disabilities like Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism.

He has now stepped higher by collecting NFTs or non-fungible tokens, becoming increasingly popular. An NFT provides something a bit different as it digitizes a piece of work such as art or music and turns it into a non-fungible token stored on the blockchain. Once you buy an NFT, it becomes your artwork and cannot be replicated.

Speaking on collecting NFTs for dementia care and VR for brain health, he said it began last year. “The theme for the United Nations International Day of Older Person was ‘Digital Equity for all Ages’. This predicates the necessity for the inclusion of elders in digital interactions because many of them are missing out on access to healthcare and social engagements facilitated by technology.

“This collection embodies images of interactive sessions of music and dance movement delivered through Virtual reality across five care homes in Lagos for seniors living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other cognitive impairments. The seniors had a personal experience of their favourite music which brought them joy and helped them relive the moment. Through this collection, I hope to donate more Virtual Reality equipment across care homes for older adults in Nigeria, increase dignity and digital equity for the seniors, reduce the stigma associated with dementia, and create more awareness on brain health.”

Adewale has been hosting innovative and art-technology based therapeutic sessions for seniors through his pilot project on Arts for brain health. The seniors were immersed in a virtual reality session that brought back memories of their favourite music, musicians and places.





“For seniors living with dementia and other cognitive impairments, dance movement through virtual reality is a sign language for expressing joy, happiness and emotional support. The VR helped reduce their anxiety, stress, depression, and loneliness,” he added.

The artist has curated 41 images from his sessions with the seniors in Lagos to raise funds to support his VR for brain health and amplify this through his NFTs for Dementia Care on Open sea, the world’s first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and NTFs.

