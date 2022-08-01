Kullie releases heartwarming EP (Tale Time)

Kullie, the multi-talented fast-rising singer, songwriter, and rapper, has released his breakthrough smash track, “Boss B*tch,” from his recently released Extended Playlist titled “Tales Time.”

24-year-old Kullie was born Chidiebube Cyprian Onyekelu and bred in Enugu State.

According to him, Boss B*tch narrates his story, experiences and past encounters with women who have contributed to his journey to stardom.

Furthermore, this new music appreciates and advocates for all the selfless women in the world to keep their grind and hustle 100% real and also for their empowerment and betterment globally.

This beautifully composed trap R&B sound was created by the highly prolific beat maker, Bellz Sounds, under the imprints of BIB Records. Just take your time and listen to this tune.​​

