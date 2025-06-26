Kuku’s new era of excellence at FAAN

Olubunmi Kuku, the trailblazing Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has been making waves in the aviation industry with her transformative leadership. As the first woman to lead FAAN, Kuku has proven herself to be a visionary leader, driving significant changes that have improved airport operations, security, and customer experience.

Under her leadership, FAAN has launched a comprehensive program to tackle touting, passenger harassment, and unprofessional conduct at Nigerian airports, significantly improving the airport environment and passenger experience.

The incumbent FAAN boss has also overseen significant upgrades to airport infrastructure, including the renovation of the Lagos airport’s Hajj terminal, rehabilitation of Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport airfield lighting system, and expansion of the Bill Clinton drive.

The introduction of advanced screening technologies, including the Orion 927DX, which can detect explosives and narcotics in real-time, has enhanced security measures, reduced manual searches and improved passenger safety.

Kuku’s commitment to customer service excellence has led to the implementation of initiatives to enhance the passenger experience, including automated check-in systems, improved baggage handling, and enhanced customer support services.

Capacity building has also been a priority, with over 3,000 FAAN personnel trained, including 1,593 AVSEC personnel who have undergone professional training and retraining.

Her leadership has demonstrated a commitment to transparency and accountability in financial operations, remitting a total of N112,821,836,050.84 as contribution from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and N281,881,317.34 as remittance on one percent stamp duty to the Consolidated Revenue Funds Account (CRF) in 2024.

The soft looking but tough within FAAN’s czar’s leadership style is characterized by her meticulous attention to detail, visionary thinking, and commitment to excellence. She has fostered a culture of innovation, accountability, and transparency within FAAN, driving the organisation towards becoming a world-class airport management entity.

While challenges still exist, Kuku’s leadership has positioned FAAN for growth and development, with opportunities for further transformation and innovation.

As the pioneer woman to lead FAAN, Kuku has broken down barriers and paved the way for future female leaders in aviation. Her visionary leadership and commitment to excellence have raised the bar for airport management, inspiring a new generation of aviation professionals.

And with her transformative leadership, FAAN is poised for a bright future, and the aviation industry as a whole will benefit from her expertise and dedication.