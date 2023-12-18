The new Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, has assured all stakeholders in the aviation sector that the agency will continue to be the bastion of excellent service delivery in the country.

She said this while meeting the top management of the agency and the press after receiving the handover notes of the previous leadership from the Legal Adviser/Secretary to the Board, Mrs Gold Bridget Iwinose.

The new FAAN MD, who said she was glad to be returning to the sector where she had previously worked, thanked the management and staff for the good work they have been doing and assured them she would build on it.

Her words: “My mission at FAAN is simple. I’m here to complement the good work you have all been doing and consolidate the foundation that previous management has laid.

We will pursue and deliver on all our obligations to the nation and the international community. Together with you all, we can make FAAN a greater institution than it already is.

“We shall be working within the framework of the Renewed Hope Agenda as enunciated by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and in accordance with the policy and programme direction of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN.”

Describing FAAN as a national asset designed to operate airport infrastructure and equipment and as a tool for economic development, the MD/CE said her vision was to improve the agency’s professionalism in enhancing the user experience, passengers’ seamless facilitation, security, safety, and standards. She also affirmed that improving the country’s image will be a core ambition for her office.

“Under my leadership, revenue generation will be optimised and waste will be eliminated as much as possible. Staff welfare will also be a priority, but I also expect the staff to be committed to doing their best.

As every institution is only as powerful as the human resources managing it, we will prioritise the improvement of institutional and human capacity.

Working in collaboration with national and international bodies, we will promote the image of Nigeria and strengthen the network of FAAN,” she added.

Aware of the extra challenges the aviation sector faces during the Yuletide, Mrs Kuku explained that she was already drawing up tactics to deal with this, saying: “There is an urgency of yesterday in revving up our operations as we have fully entered the busiest season of the year for airline operations.

To this end, we shall be interfacing with the various professional interests, sister agencies, and partners to ensure we have smooth, safe, and secure operations throughout the season. Let us do our jobs with patriotism and a smile on our faces, spreading the joy of the Yuletide.

“Let us join hands to build a FAAN that you will always be proud of. Our mission is to transform the agency into the most efficient and effective institution in Nigeria.

As management, we carry a huge responsibility to the nation, the flying public(s), the airlines, and the international community. Join me to give our customers the best airport experience that is efficient, safe, secure, and fun.”

Meanwhile, Kuku, who has made history as the first female Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has a remarkable career that spans over two decades.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…