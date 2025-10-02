Kuku hails Nigeria’s re-election into ICAO council

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has applauded Nigeria’s re-election into the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council with 163 votes, describing it as a resounding endorsement of the nation’s leadership in global aviation.

In her remarks, the FAAN MD/CE commended the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, for his dynamic stewardship and foresight, which she said played a decisive role in consolidating Nigeria’s international standing.

“This overwhelming vote of confidence from the international community reaffirms Nigeria’s strategic importance in aviation. Under the Honourable Minister’s leadership, Nigeria has not only safeguarded its seat but also deepened its influence in shaping the future of global aviation,” she said.

The MD/CE emphasized that Nigeria’s presence on the ICAO Council provides a powerful platform to align domestic reforms with international best practices in safety, security, infrastructure, and environmental responsibility.

“At FAAN, we see this renewed mandate as a call to action. We are determined to leverage Nigeria’s place on the ICAO Council to fast-track our ambition of making Nigeria the aviation hub of West Africa. By translating this recognition into world-class airport infrastructure, smarter operations, and elevated passenger experience, we will ensure that our airports remain gateways of national pride and regional competitiveness,” she added.

She also congratulated Egypt and South Africa on their re-election, stressing that Africa’s strengthened representation at ICAO will amplify the continent’s voice in aviation safety, connectivity, and innovation.

The MD/CE concluded by assuring stakeholders and the flying public that FAAN will continue to embody the spirit of excellence that has earned Nigeria the trust of 163 ICAO member states.

