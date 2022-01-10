Kukah yet to receive DSS invitation ― Sokoto Diocese spokesman

News reports on the alleged invitation extended to the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, by the Department of State Service (DSS) has been described as fake news.

The Director, Social Communication Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Reverend Father Christopher Omotosho, disclosed this in a response to our correspondent’s, advising members of the public to ignore the rumoured invitation.

He said the Bishop is yet to neither receive calls nor e-mail from the DSS.

Tribune Online recalled that the social media was awash with reports at the weekend that the bishop was summoned by the DSS, a development that has elicited reactions from many.

It will also be recalled that the Youth Wing of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) had earlier vowed to mobilise Christian youths across the nation to accompany the bishop to the DSS Headquarters in Abuja.

