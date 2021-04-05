Kukah playing partisan politics with Kwara hijab crisis ― Presidency

The presidency Sunday night accused the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of playing partisan politics by dragging the name of President Muhammadu Buhari into the raging hijab crisis in Kwara state.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), it said the issues have been on since the time of President Olusegun Obasanjo but Buhari had never featured in it.

The presidency also took exception to many other things the Bishop said in his Easter message saying that they are inexplicable.

The statement read: “All citizens have their individual ideologies, even their own versions of truth.

“But if you profess to being a man of God, as Father Mathew Hassan Kukah does, ideology should not stand in the way of facts and fairness.

“Father Kukah has said some things that are inexplicable in his Easter massage.

“But, in saying that the Boko Haram terrorism is worse than it was in 2015, he did not speak like a man of God. Kukah should go to Borno or Adamawa to ask the citizens there the difference between 2014 and 2021.

“Furthermore, the Hijab issue in Kwara State on which he dwelt is a state matter which the courts of the land have adjudicated. They are matters that have appeared in several states as far back as the Obasanjo administration.

“In all of that, when and where did the name of President Buhari feature? He is playing partisan politics by dragging the President into it.

“An administration that has created a whole Ministry, for the first time in the country’s history, appropriating enormous resources to it, to deal with issues of internally displaced persons cannot, in all rightfulness be accused of not caring for them.

“Some of the comments are no more than a sample of the unrestrained rhetoric Fr. Kukah trades in, which he often does in the guise of a homily.

“We urge well-meaning citizens to continue to support the ongoing efforts by the administration to secure the country and move it forward.”

