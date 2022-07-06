Kuje Prison Attack: I am disappointed with our intelligence system, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed his disappointment with the country’s intelligence system over the attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

The president disclosed this shortly after visiting the scene of the accident where he also expressed sadness over the matter, adding that he expected a comprehensive report on the incident as soon as possible.

He wondered how terrorists could organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it while writing on the issue on his Twitter handle.

In the tweet, Buhari said: “Saddened by the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje. I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it? I am expecting a comprehensive report on this shocking incident.”