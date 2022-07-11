Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with drug in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested one of the wanted terror suspects who escaped from the medium-security correctional centre, Kuje, following an attack on the facility by insurgents, last week in Abuja.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Monday that, the fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday at Area 1 motor park, in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state. When he was searched, three wraps of cannabis Sativa were found on him.

During the interview, an NDLEA statement said, the wanted terror suspect confirmed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.

While commending the officers and men of the FCT Command of the NDLEA for the arrest and their vigilance, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) has directed that the wanted suspect should be immediately handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, (NCoS).