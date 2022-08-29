Kuje inmate died after protracted illness ― NCoS FCT COMMAND

SOME inmates of Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, on Monday, protested against the death of their colleague.

The protest was allegedly triggered following the death of the inmate, who was allegedly not given prompt medical attention.

It was further gathered that some inmates also attempted to escape from the prison facility amidst the tension but were prevented by the warders.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (FCT) Command confirmed the death of the inmate, saying this occurred after a protracted illness.

Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, Chukwuedo Humphrey, confirmed the development in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune in Abuja.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Humphrey noted that the inmate was admitted into Kuje custodial centre in 2019 and upon mandatory medical examination, he was diagnosed with some chronic ailments.

“He was immediately placed on special medical management by a combined team of medical personnel in the facility as well as occasional referrals to the University of Abuja Teaching hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja when necessary.

“Unfortunately, when the inmate’s health deteriorated over the weekend, all effort by the medical personnel to resuscitate him failed.





“A peaceful prayer session is being organised by the staff and fellow inmates of the deceased for the repose of his soul.

“The Controller of the Command, Ahmed Musa Ahmed while expressing his condolences to the family and friends of the late inmate, reinstated his commitment to putting the health and general welfare of inmates and staff in the front burner.

“He further advised those on special medical attention to ensure strict adherence to expert instructions to overcome health challenges since drugs are available to them at no cost,” Humphrey stated.