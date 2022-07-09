Kuje attack: Inmates’ money not stolen — NCoS

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Security agents were overpowered, APC complicit in Kuje Prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service has denied reports in some quarters that the fleeing inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, stole money from local and foreign currencies belonging to their fellow inmates, saying the report is not true.

Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Umar  Abubakar, in a statement on Saturday, said all inmates’ cash deposited in the custody of the authorities of the custodial centre is intact and safe.

He added that there is an existing instruction from the Controller General of Corrections that all officers superintending custodial centres must not keep huge sums in the facility.

He said: “We wish to inform the general public that the report in some quarters that the fleeing inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, stole money (local and foreign currencies) belonging to their fellow inmates, is not true.

“All Inmates’ cash deposited in the custody of the authorities of the custodial centre is intact and safe as there is an existing instruction from the Controller General of Corrections that all officers superintending custodial centres must not keep huge sums in the facility.

“This clarification becomes imperative against the misleading narrative the unfounded information has generated and the unpatriotic diversion of attention from addressing the challenges at stake.

“The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa is sparing no effort or resources in hunting down all the escapees and it is heart-warming that the integrated strategies are yielding favourable results.

“He expresses his deep appreciation to security agencies and patriotic Nigerians whose collaboration is facilitating the recovery exercise.

“Nababa assures the public of his irrevocable commitment to bringing back all escapees to answer for their crimes.

“He, therefore, appeals that citizens should assist in achieving this task by visiting the Nigerian Correctional Service’s website https://corrections.gov.ng/escapees for the pictures of the escapees and alert the nearest security agency if they suspect or see any of them.”

