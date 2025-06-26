Kugbo bus terminal: FCT residents will no longer suffer ‘one chance’ crimes – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the newly inaugurated Kugbo Bus Terminal in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will help reduce insecurity, especially transport-related crimes popularly known as “one chance,” across the nation’s capital.

The President, who was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stated this on Thursday while commissioning the terminal — one of the projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike, as part of activities marking Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

He commended the FCT Minister for delivering what he described as a “meticulously planned transportation hub,” which he said would not only boost economic activities but also create jobs and enhance public safety.

“The decision of my administration to prioritise high-impact transportation infrastructure, among which is this bus and taxi terminal, is based on the undeniable fact that no nation around the world has been recorded to have made any noticeable progress without modernisation and expansion of its critical public mobility and public utilities,” Tinubu said.

“As encapsulated in the renewal agenda of my administration, my solemn promise to rebuild and revitalise our nation’s infrastructure, enhance the lives of Nigerians, create an environment where security and efficiency become the order of the day, are being fulfilled, one significant step at a time.

“You will all agree with me that the Mabuchi and now Kugbo International Bus Terminals meet with global practices, meet with global principles of sustainable urban development in the area of transportation, and automatically erase these ugly experiences of chaotic public transportation in our capital city, previously fraught with challenges.”

He said the terminal aligns with smart urban planning standards by introducing compact living, mobility systems, and a safer, more organised transportation experience for commuters.

“We heard your concerns. We understood your fears. And we acted. With your compliance, you will no longer suffer from one chance by the roadside,” the President said.

He assured that the Kugbo terminal, along with others like Mabushi and the upcoming Eagle Square terminal, would significantly improve urban connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance economic opportunities and ensure a secure and orderly transport system.

“With the security reports on the several menace of one-chance robberies, kidnapping, and thuggery that characterised public transportation in Mabuchi, I directed the Honourable Minister of the FCT to put in place measures to address that situation.

“Here and now, you will find an organised system where vehicles and drivers are properly identified and registered, significantly reducing the risk associated with the normal informal transportation.

“The presence of advanced security features, including comprehensive CCTV surveillance, ensures that your journey begins and ends in a secure environment.”

He also praised the FCT Minister and his team for executing the project with efficiency, despite limited public resources.

In his remarks, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike thanked President Tinubu for his support and revealed that the President deliberately sent Senate President Akpabio to represent him at the event to demonstrate that National Assembly-approved budgets were being fully implemented.

“Let me thank also the National Assembly that, of course, you are not disappointed by passing our budgets. The budget you passed is fully implemented. You (Akpabio) flagged off this budget last year in July,” Wike said.

“Today, we are here, to the glory of God, you are the one to also commission the project. I want to sincerely thank you for the kind of support you are giving to FCT. Even though your support also has cost me a lot of problems, a lot of enemies, but I prefer it. Continue to support me, let me have enemies. With you alone, there are more than 20 million enemies.”

The minister also expressed disbelief that since the creation of Abuja, the capital lacked a modern transport system. He announced that more terminals would be built in Bwari and Gwagwalada to cover more areas and ensure safety and accountability for commuters.

Wike further disclosed that the terminal would be run by private operators rather than government agencies to ensure sustainability and efficiency.

“Mr. President, I want to say, government is not a big business person. This will not be run by the transport secretariat. No, no, no. It will be managed by private persons who have the idea to run this kind of business. And they pay us revenue,” he said.

“So, as the mandate secretary of transportation, you have no business here. So, all this grammar the Mandate Secretary of Transportation has said, please, your job ends today. It will now be run by private people. So that we can talk of how it will be sustained. Because if you allow government, civil servants, politicians to do this, I can tell you in two weeks’ time, it will die.”

