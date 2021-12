THE people of Anambra State have spoken with their votes. So be it. I congratulate them, the governor-elect, his deputy-elect and all the contestants because none of them collapsed his or her structure into another on the eve of election.

That is the Ndigbo spirit admired by many. We wait to know the number of Senior Advocates of Nigeria that would accept the brief of the aggrieved contestants as they head to court and the results of the litigation.

Barr. Ayo Olalere,

Ibadan