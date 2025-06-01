Kudos, knocks as Nigerians assess President Tinubu’s administration after two years in office

What is your assessment of the two years of the administration of President Tinubu? Have his campaign promises been met? If not, which areas do you think the administration can improve on?

OluwaFemi J. Olagunju

The president, in my opinion, has gotten a 30 per cent mark these last two years. His not well-thought-out pronouncement of “fuel subsidy is gone” has plunged millions of Nigerians into more abject poverty. The president later promised CNG buses, which still aren’t available on our roads. It is now known that the fuel subsidy indeed benefited the poor, as transportation costs have risen, thereby affecting the prices of goods and services. His government is one that does not like taking responsibility.

Arisa Chijindu Francis

He is a total failure. He needs to stop praising himself and start working immediately. He’s so disconnected from the citizens. He’s a nightmare!

Great Bobby

President Tinubu is a very good man. He has been doing so well; he has been the best president Nigeria ever had. He has done well in many areas. He has helped to increase hunger and inflation. His policies have impoverished Nigerians. Insecurity is at a different level. He is the right man to take Nigeria to a greater level of corruption.

Solomon Gbadero

With all his effort to generate money, which indirectly brings more money to states, he has not been able to let the states see reason to do more for the citizens, instead of embarking on projects which most of the time add no value to the less privileged in the society. There is hunger in town, and states which are closer to the masses are pretending, making the masses believe that the federal government is responsible for their predicament. Masses need serious enlightenment on how constitutional democracy operates.

David Mark Sambo

The assessment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is nothing but killings, hunger and starvation, high level of inflation, nepotism, and corruption at its peak.

Diamond Era Media

His core achievements are causing inflation,

Increase in insecurity,

Bad electricity,

Increase in corruption, and above all, impunity.

Yahaya Hamisu

The assessment of Tinubu’s two-year administration is satisfactory and exhibits excellent leadership.

The areas that need to be touched and improved are the South-East. The case of terrorism and troublemakers needs to be addressed for peace and tranquillity in Nigeria.

Salaudeen Olushola

Which areas, sir? How much was a mudu of gari, rice, beans, corn before he took over and how much now? With current borrowing, Tinubu’s government will be borrowing almost 100 trillion naira in just two years. What a ‘significant stride’ so far! Under him, the national grid has collapsed like twenty times, and he has increased the tariff on electricity like four times.

Alexis Egbe

Posterity wouldn’t be kind to him due to the sufferings this government has subjected the citizens to, and many have died because of it. It’s never been like this before.

Ismaila Yahaya

He has done perfectly well. He only needs to increase the tempo of his reforms so as to reach the poor and the needy. Apart from that, he is doing absolutely incredibly.

Prince Jimmy Ade Oshinubi

Considering the enormous challenges facing the nation, I think President ABAT has tried but needs to put in more effort in the power sector, security, and the fight against corruption. The governors, LGA chairmen, and the lawmakers should also wake up to their responsibilities and use the allocations given to them by the federal government for the benefit of the masses. We pray for better years ahead.

Preye Gift

The president should give an order for herdsmen to get out of our bushes or farms so that we can go to our farms without fear of being killed, which will boost our agricultural produce. The president should ensure 24-hour electricity supply and ensure that mandatory prepaid meters are provided to citizens to reduce corruption in the system.

Joseph Uzinya Ugbong

I like to commend Nigerians for enduring Tinubu and remaining as one country. However, Tinubu has done 1,000 times better than Buhari on policies that previous governments have been frightened to implement. Let him create huge government jobs for the jobless youths instead of sharing money with the invisible poor. Free money should go only to students in tertiary institutions, and NYSC should be converted to full military and police service years, called short service.

Arisa Chijindu Francis

The government does not create jobs. The government creates an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive and boost the economy. The government builds trust through its policies that will attract foreign companies to build factories in Nigeria and employ our youths.

The government funds education to train the youth and prepare them for innovations.

Through workable economic policies, the 34% inflation rate will be drastically reduced.

These are what the government does to create jobs.

Abdulshakur Kamilu

President Tinubu’s administration has made significant strides in some areas, but there is still much work to be done to address the pressing challenges facing the country. By prioritising economic diversification, security sector reforms, and social safety nets, the administration can work towards creating a more prosperous and stable Nigeria.

Obayemi Blessing

I know Nigeria will be great, but President Tinubu should place emphasis on the economy, corruption, and security of our great nation. Some people might want to sabotage his efforts, but he should stay focused. May God bless Nigeria.

So Far, So Good

Appreciating the President for the confidence displayed in taking some bold steps to revamp the economy of the nation (Nigeria) which has been in shambles for years. More power to his elbows.

However, in the educational sector, the increase in school fees has prevented Nigerian youths and their parents from reaping the dividends of democracy as envisaged before relinquishing the mandate to him. Near-free education envisaged is contrary to the astronomical school fees imposed.

Secondly, in the health sector, drugs are either unavailable in our federal hospitals or priced beyond the reach of commoners. Should we say the dividends are not to be expected from this sector or just exclude the common people from such here?

Moreover, the high and increasing costs of living are the last straw that broke the camel’s back. This has plunged a teeming crowd of the populace into an unprecedented level of poverty that makes many rethink if there’s any gain in democracy at all.

Yet, Mr. President, all hopes are not lost. We are optimistic that within the two years left in this first term, things can still be turned around. Thanks.

Muhammad T. Ibrahim

I’m of the opinion that Tinubu’s administration has flung Nigerians into an unescapable cesspit of all sorts. Based on the variables on the ground, he will make sure that before he leaves office, the poor become as thin as skeletons.

Hon. Adi Mikyin Daniel

He has done absolutely great in terms of road networks and infrastructure, combating insecurity all over the region, youth inclusiveness in government, and lots more. More grace, Your Excellency.

Adeyemi Adesida

Nigerians need help from the government to eradicate the issue of terrorism. The bad eggs in the country should be terminated and flushed out, while the cost of PMS should be reduced to ₦500 per litre. This will force down the prices of foodstuffs and services.

Chidiebere Onuoha

He has kept his promise. He promised to continue where Buhari stopped, and he has done just that.

Onavire Ikuwan

He should be serious about the fight against corruption. I feel he is shielding party members, and that is tragic.

Sulaimon Tohee

The first thing he can do to make Nigerians happy is to reduce the cost of things. Inflation is causing too much harm to the country. Also, he should industrialise the country.

Furthermore, the creation of employment opportunities for the youth through the establishment of industries can reduce the burden of unemployment in the country. Giving grants to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) will reduce poverty in the country.

Moreover, the government should also reduce the importation of foreign goods. And the student loan should not be granted as loans to students.

In addition, insecurity should be eradicated through the provision of security gadgets to the country’s forces.

Above all, health is important. The government should provide more facilities and equipment to public hospitals and provide adequate care facilities for people.

Okechukwu Stanley

— Okechukwu Ndukwu

Public Affairs Commentator & Advocate for Good Governance

After two years under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians are not just disappointed—they are disillusioned. The lofty campaign promises of renewed hope, economic revival, and national unity have not only been broken—they’ve been trampled upon.

From the moment he took office, President Tinubu’s policies have been rushed, reckless, and ruthlessly anti-poor. The infamous removal of the fuel subsidy—done without proper consultation or preparation—plunged millions into deeper poverty overnight. The cost of transportation skyrocketed, food prices doubled, and inflation hit households like a sledgehammer. Today, basic necessities are out of reach for the average Nigerian.

He promised to strengthen the naira. Instead, the naira has become a joke—dancing to the tune of market speculators and forex manipulators. He promised jobs, but unemployment has only worsened, with even more young people roaming the streets, hopeless and hungry. He pledged security, but the bloodshed continues: banditry in the North, kidnapping in the South, and criminality everywhere in between.

Let’s talk about corruption—did Tinubu fight it? On the contrary, he welcomed and rewarded it. Known faces with corruption allegations now dine at the highest table of power. Accountability has been replaced with impunity, and transparency sacrificed on the altar of political compensation.

Under his watch, hardship has become a national identity. The administration’s economic policies—especially the floating of the naira and aggressive tax regime—have suffocated small businesses and crushed local industries. The so-called student loan scheme is a ghost, and the palliative packages are merely PR stunts—insufficient and ineffective.

President Tinubu has not only failed to fulfil his campaign promises, he has also dragged Nigeria several steps backwards. What we are witnessing is not leadership—it is misgovernance dressed in propaganda.

If there is any room for improvement, it begins with listening to the people. End the arrogance of power. Cut wasteful spending. Invest in real sectors like agriculture, education, and healthcare, not cosmetic policies. Revisit the subsidy issue with a human face. And above all, stop weaponising poverty.

After two years, one thing is clear: this government is for the privileged, not the people.

Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT)

Tinubu’s Two Years: Failing to Inspire National Confidence Amid an Inherited APC Legacy of Hopelessness

After two years, the Tinubu administration has largely dashed Nigerians’ expectations, failing to inspire confidence and deliver on its ‘Renewed Hope’ mandate, especially as government attention now divides between governance and preparations for the 2027 general election. Beyond this mid-term assessment, today’s challenges reflect a deeper governance malaise.

The BOOT Party remains resolute in calling for a complete recalibration of policies—from energy, health, and education to security and economic management. We envision a Nigeria where transparency, accountability, and genuine citizen empowerment form the cornerstones of public policy.

We call on all Nigerians, regardless of party allegiance, to join us in demanding reforms that restore hope through inclusive economic policies, respect for rights, effective security strategies, and accountable leadership. Only then can Nigeria fulfil its promise as the ‘Giant of Africa.’

Ferdinand Elobuike

His first two years have been a disaster. Hunger, inflation, insecurity, injustice, and a high level of corruption are the order of the day.

He should bring down the pump price of fuel to ₦200. Avoid propaganda, accept criticism, ensure the independence of the judiciary, make INEC impartial and independent, ensure the rule of law and press freedom, enthrone accountability in governance, review his economic policies, tolerate opposition, lead by example, and punish corrupt politicians irrespective of their political party.

Isaac Awotidoye Comrade

As far as I am concerned, Mr. President has disappointed Nigerians a lot, particularly the masses of this country. There is nothing to celebrate about this government except the hardship and suffering across the country. Most of his policies are anti-people, and they were implemented in a hurry without proper planning.

The removal of the fuel subsidy came without any palliative measures to cushion the effects. The unification of the currency has led to a situation where the naira has been devalued more than necessary, making it seem like just tissue paper. The prices of foodstuffs and essential commodities have skyrocketed.

To me, his policies have only made the rich become richer while the poor continue to get poorer every day since this PBAT government came on board. The amount of money being spent on governance is too much, especially when the country survives on borrowing daily.

Some countries that implemented reforms like those introduced by PBAT had the buy-in and understanding of their citizens. Unlike Nigeria, where only the poor bear the burden of these reforms, the politicians continue to live in comfort without making any personal sacrifices. This suffering is only affecting the masses of this country.

Nwa Wasco

The bitter truth is that he has expanded, increased, and skyrocketed hardship and suffering in the country. Unfortunately, both his own tribe and others are seeing and experiencing it. Blindly, some of his people are still defending him—yet suffering. Evil has actually doubled in the land, while young girls and boys are engaging in many (sordid) means to make ends meet.

In summary, he failed woefully. May God intervene and save Nigerians from his hands, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Onyekachi Chris Obinna

Did President Tinubu promise anything during his campaign? He only said, “It’s my turn,” and he would continue from where Buhari stopped. This is a frying-pan-to-fire administration.

David Alaka

He has done far better than Buhari. It’s just two years into the government—he can do more. Based on his antecedents, he will be successful.

Onwuka Chukwuka

He is trying his best, but he should change the orientation of the people. Justice is for everyone. There must be dignity in labour, because everyone now wants to be rich. There is no rule of law, and the politicians are teaching the people how to manipulate their way to get rich. The people are now criminally minded like the politicians. The people believe the politicians are here to loot the treasury, and the politicians are bent on doing so.

The system is like a jungle—survival of the fittest. The people know everything about the politicians. The government should try to educate the masses that their votes count, because it will affect voter turnout in the South-East and West.

Inans St. Anthony

Two years into President Tinubu’s administration, Nigerians are grappling with unprecedented economic hardship, skyrocketing inflation, and heightened insecurity.

The president’s campaign promises of economic revival and improved security seem distant. The harsh realities of high food prices, unemployment, and widespread insecurity have left many Nigerians disillusioned.

To regain trust, the administration must pursue economic diversification, job creation, and enhanced security measures.

Policy inconsistencies and subsidy removals have exacerbated the suffering. A re-evaluation of strategies and a renewed focus on citizen welfare are imperative for redemption, if he wants a second term in office.

Austin M. Onuoha

My assessment of the Tinubu-led government after two years in office is that they have totally destroyed Nigeria—security-wise and economically. This government is the worst Nigeria has ever had.

Mike Oluwabukola Odus

I am so emotional. If I start my assessment, I might cry. It’s better I leave him to God—to judge him for the pain and hardship Tinubu’s administration has caused me personally.

Davis Dave Praise

He has performed excellently on tax reform but scored 0% on human capital development and stomach infrastructure.

Orotosho Folorunsho James

So far, he hasn’t fulfilled his promise of giving us electricity 24/7. The removal of the oil subsidy has not stopped borrowing, despite his promise that if it is removed, we will not need to borrow again.

Also, insecurity is increasing. The ragtag Boko Haram fighters took the fight to our army barracks.

The exchange rate is unpalatable. This, to a large extent, has contributed to the high prices of essential commodities in our markets.

I expect this government to stop borrowing, downsize the number of ministers/ministries, fight insecurity with seriousness by removing any incompetent service chief, and fight corruption with vigour, without bias.

Abubakar Sadiq Bawa

Nigeria has recorded another period of maladministration and bad governance under his watch…

Agwu Arisa Agwu

Please, whoever said this APC government has achieved anything should go to the market and ask for the prices of fresh/dried peppers, onions, cooking oil, tomatoes, vegetable leaves, frozen fish/chicken, dried fish, kilo of meat, sugar, loaf of bread, a paint of beans, a cup of crayfish, a cup of ogbono/egusi, fruits, a mudu of gari/maize, 1kg of cooking gas, a bag of cooking charcoal, a litre of kerosene, a bag of sachet water, etc.

Barryo Adams

A two (2) year administration of colossal failure, incompetence, trial and errors, hardship, hunger, poverty, hyperinflation, killings, kidnapping for ransom, spending money on razzle-dazzle, and gallivanting all around the globe.

