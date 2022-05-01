KSO felicitates workers, Muslims as Ramadan ends on Worker’s Day

A leading aspirant for Ibadan South East and Ibadan North-East federal constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu popularly known as KSO felicitated Nigerian workers and Muslim Ummah as they join the rest of the world in celebrating International Workers’ Day and Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

While expressing his discontent with what he called the persistent and frightening economic decimation of the Nigerian working class in the face of appalling inflation and declining living standards, KSO, a UK-based medical consultant solicited better working conditions for Nigerian workers.

He noted that workers remain the drivers of economic productivity, nation-building and democratic governance in the country.

While appreciating Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for giving priority to the welfare of the workers in the state, KSO called on other state governors across the federation to emulate Governor Makinde in prompt payment of salaries and overall welfare of the workers.

KSO said this year’s Worker’s Day is different as it comes at a time the entire world is also ending fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, hence, using the opportunity to also felicitate and congratulate Muslim Ummah in his constituency, the state and country at large.

House of Reps hopeful said Oyo state and Nigeria as whole needs a continuation of self-control, godliness and generosity towards others.





KSO commended them for their passionate observance of the Ramadan fasting and adherence to holy injunctions.

According to him, “I felicitate with the Nigerian workers on this occasion of the Worker’s Day of International Solidarity and Unity.

“The Nigerian Labour Movement has a proud heritage beginning from the heroic contributions of its founding fathers like Pa Micheal Imodu and his contemporaries in the struggle for the independence of Nigeria and emancipation of workers and the masses.

“The Nigerian workers across the generations since then have continued to drive economic productivity, nation-building, and democratic governance in the country.

“I commend their patience, understanding, and also their resilience in the face of the current challenges that our nation is facing.

“I also felicitate with all Muslims in my constituency, the state, and Nigeria as a whole as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitri which was begun by the Holy Prophet of Islam. It is a special day for expressing gratitude to the Almighty Allah for all that we are and all that we have.

“The lessons of this period, including the virtues that the Holy month of Ramadan emphasizes, are worth being sustained towards making our constituency, state, and indeed, our nation a better place.

“I, therefore, call on all our Muslim brothers and sisters, and other faiths across Nigeria to continue to reflect on how their spiritual lives and cultivation of human virtues can contribute more towards fostering peace, unity, and progress in our dear nation.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE