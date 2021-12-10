KSJI constitutes seven-man committee to oversee Knights in Nigeria

The Order’s Supreme Subordinate President, (SSP), Sir Prof Remy Uche, has constituted a seven-man Advisory Committee to the order in Nigeria to ensure an all-inclusive administration of Knights of Saint John International, KSJI, in the country.

Members of the Advisory Board include Sir Hon Justice Paul Onumajulu Rtd (Chairman), Sir Williams Adegoke (Secretary), Sir (Chief) John Nnia Nwodo, Sir Aondona Simon, Sir George Zangir, Sir (Prof) Epiphany Azinge (SAN) and Sir David Polycarp.

This was disclosed by the Director Media and publicity to the Supreme subordinate President, Hon (Sir) Chris Umogbai.

According to the Supreme Subordinate Secretary, Nigeria, Sir Cletus Ntong, the appointees would advise the Supreme Subordinate President (SSP) and the Supreme Subordinate Board (SSB) on matters considered to promote the ideals of the Order.

He also added that the Advisory Board shall meet often to interface with external bodies, both local and international on any matter of high profile value at the request of the SSP.

He stressed that the Board would have unlimited access to the SSP for advice for the betterment of the Order.

Speaking further, Ntong said; “The SSP needs wise counsel, and therefore requires the advice of these high calibre men with a proven track record, to be able to carry out the task of evangelization, which is the primary role of the Knights”.

It would be recalled that KSJI recently held her National Convention at The Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, under the supervision of the Chairman of Pastoral Agents of Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Nigeria, His Lordship, Michael Apochi, where new leadership was elected and installed for a non-renewable one term of four years.

KSJI is a family apostolate charged with the defence of the Roman Catholic Faith and came to Nigeria in 1976. It has a membership of over 18,000 Knights and their Ladies.

The Order exists in the USA, England, Germany, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as in other African countries like, Kenya, Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

