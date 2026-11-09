Suspect in deadly Krakow shooting dies in hospital

A 24-year-old man suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting in the Polish city of Krakow has died in hospital after being critically wounded by police.

The suspect died in the early hours of Monday after undergoing several operations following Saturday’s attack at the city’s Main Market Square, according to Polish police.

The shooting left six people dead and 15 others injured, including two police officers.

Among those killed were four Polish citizens, a British citizen and an Austrian citizen, Euronews reported, citing local authorities.

The suspect was reportedly wounded during an exchange of gunfire with police officers before being arrested and taken to hospital.

Authorities said he had been fascinated by far-right ideologies, while Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the incident as an act of terrorism.

Investigators are examining the suspect’s background, electronic devices and weapons to establish what motivated the attack and whether anyone else was involved.

Police also discovered the bodies of three members of the suspect’s family — his parents and sister — at a property in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

The victims were identified as a 53-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman. Investigators believe the same suspect may have been responsible for their deaths.

Authorities said the bodies had gunshot wounds and were being examined as part of the investigation.

The suspect had no previous convictions and was not previously known to police, according to reports. He reportedly held a firearms licence and may have used a weapon for which he had legal permission.

Police recovered 11 weapons during the investigation, while officials said dozens or possibly hundreds of shots may have been fired during the incident.

Two officers who confronted the gunman were seriously injured. Authorities credited their intervention with preventing further deaths.

The shooting has raised concerns about public safety and the threat posed by individuals acting alone, particularly those influenced by extremist beliefs.

Polish investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack and the deaths of the suspect’s relatives.

The investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events and whether the suspect planned the shootings in advance.

(apnews)