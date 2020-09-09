KOSIEC to conduct local government elections December 12, 2020

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) on Wednesday announced 12 December 2020 for the conduct of local government councils election in the state.

The state chairman of KOSIEC, Hon. Mamman Nda Eri announced this during a stakeholders meeting held in Lokoja on Wednesday.

He noted that the election seeks to bring the best of the aspirants with good credentials in the various parties that could represent the local government at the Chairmanship and Councillorship positions.

He added that they will make use voters list used at the last local government council election in the state and the names will be displayed a month to the election.

According to him, activities commenced on the 9 of September with meeting with stakeholders, media house, NOA, NGO’s, and a notice of election while sensitisation of 21 local government councils by the KOSIEC is on the 14 and 23 of September.

He stressed that collection of forms from political parties is on the 24 September and 2 October while the conduct of party primaries including resolutions of disputes arising from the primaries is on 6 October.

He also said that last day for submission of forms at SIEC headquarters is on 19 October while verification and documentation are on 27 October and 3 November.

“Commencement of campaign by political parties is on 4 November, publication of a list of candidates to political parties is on 5 November, last day for withdrawal by candidates, the substitution of uncleared candidates by parties is on 6 November.

“Publication, delivery of the final list of cleared candidates by the Commission to political parties is on 16 November, 23 November is the date for publication of notice of poll while last day fo submission of names of polling agents by political parties is on the 25 November.

“Meeting with electoral officers on the 3 December, last day for political party campaigns is on the 10 of December while election day is on the 12 December,” he said.

He noted that the Commission members have worked assiduously to put in all necessary measures that could translate to be successful conduct of the election.

He, therefore, urged everyone to ensure the conduct of their own part, as he pledged his unalloyed to the people of the state to conduct free, fair and credible elections in line with Constitutional provisions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and besides the stern warning of the Kofi state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello on members during the swearing-in ceremony that the polls must be conducted without fear or favour from any quarters.

Also so speaking at the stakeholders meeting, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Ede assured the people of the state that they will provide adequate security before, during and after the local government council polls.

He stressed that they will do everything possible in making sure that the election is free without any crisis.

