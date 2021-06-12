Koredianx releases debut album ‘Bless Me’

Jamika Entertainment music star, Adeoye Omokolade, popularly known as Koredianx has finally released his much-anticipated music album, ‘Bless Me’.

The EP is his first studio album and the third body of work after his earlier singles JeJe and D&G (Dolce & Gabbana) in 2020.

The 9-tracked EP comprises of soulful Afrobeats melodies and energetic Afropop tunes, with well crafted sounds and lyrics to connect with listeners.

The teen star, who won the 2020 edition of the Jamika Entertainment talent hunt and signed up to the label to be part of the Jamika Force team, had this to say on the release of his album, “Over the past couple of years, I just wanted to enter any studio and record, I wanted to share stories of my pains, growth and blessings with the world.

“When I got signed on to Jamika Entertainment I knew I had the opportunity to deliver and after my singles, I was craving to do more. Now I am pleased to drop this body of work that is kind of my identity and share it with all my fans.”

“I am confident they would love it and appreciate the passion I put into it.”

Speaking with Mr Stanley Ihensekhien, the head of operations of Jamika Entertainment, he assured all music lovers that they are in for a treat as they listen to the album. “Afrobeats fans and lovers of good music would feel a sense of joy from every track in the album and just like the title says ‘Bless Me’, you are bound to be blessed by listening to it,” he said.

