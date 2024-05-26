The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has cautioned the people of Kopa Village in Bida Emirate Council of the state not to encourage disunity among them but should allow those who have fled the village following the recent threat to lives and properties in the village to return and go and continue with their lawful business without fear and intimidation by some troubleshooters in the village over perceived unhealthy rivalry among the village’s ruling houses.

The Royal Father who is also the Paramount Ruler of Bida Emirate Council gave the advice over the weekend while speaking through the District Head of Doko, in Lavun Local Government Area of the State, Alhaji Mohammed Majigi during an interview in his Palace in Bida.

According to the 94-year-old District Head of Doko, “the Emir has sent me to them to allow the people who had fled the community in their large numbers to be allowed to come back home to continue with their lawful business without hindrance. He didn’t want to see any disunity among them.”

He explained that the issue of the village head should be put aside until further notice in order to bring about genuine peace among the people of Kopa village and its neighbouring communities”, adding that Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has vowed to take decisive action against anyone who disobeyed his advice, especially the trouble makers in the village.

The Kaka Nupe and District Head of Doko emphasised that the Etsu Nupe as the father of all does not want to hear about any crisis among his people but will try within his ability to mediate in any crisis that may arise for whatever reason so that everyone can live in peace and cultivate friendship among themselves with the view that lasting peace could prevail.

