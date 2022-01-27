Kontagora General hospital recorded 85 deliveries, 14 neonatal, 4 maternal deaths in Dec 2021 ― CMD

The Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital, Kontagora, Dr Mohammed Baba Wasagi has said that the hospital recorded 85 deliveries, 14 neonatal and four maternal deaths in December 2021.

Speaking to newsmen in Kontagora on Wednesday, during the presentation of One Baby Incubator and Five stainless cots by Sani Bello Foundation to the hospital, Wasagi said the hospital had 37 spontaneous vaginal delivery, 48 Caesarean sections, highlighting that one of the deliveries was premature.

Wasagi, however, lamented that people in Kontagora still prefer receiving treatment at home and only go to the hospital when the situation becomes very serious.

“It is sad that a lot of people come to the hospital when it is too late and expect us to perform miracles and in so many times, our hands are tied and we can only try our best.

“Some of them deliver at home and when they start bleeding profusely, they start running to the hospital and want us to perform a miracle. We keep telling the people to come to the hospital on time because a trained person is better than someone that is not trained,” he said.

The Chief Medical Director thereby expressed appreciation to the Sani Bello Foundation for the donation, stressing that “the Foundation has always been of a great help in proffering health solutions to the people in Kontagora”.

He explained that the baby incubator will go a long way to help them in saving the lives of neonates, saying, that “the incubator and baby cots will be utilized judiciously”.

Making the presentation, the Director-General of the Sani Bello Foundation, Dr Zakari Ikani explained that the child incubator was being donated to meet an area of need in order to ensure that premature babies get adequate care.

“During our last outreach, we discovered there is a lack and we decided to purchase the incubator and baby cots to meet this area of need which would ensure that the lives of more babies can be saved,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Matron of the Maternity Ward of the General Hospital Kontagora, Victoria Emmanuel lamented over the unwillingness of the people to come to the hospital to access healthcare, stating that they only come when there are complications.

She said that most of the challenges confronting women during childbirth include post-birth haemorrhage and postpartum eclampsia.

Victoria, however, assured that the incubator will be used judiciously and save the lives of premature babies.