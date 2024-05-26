In today’s hyperconnected world, traditional data processing methods are being revolutionized by the emergence of edge computing.

By bringing computation and data storage closer to the source of data generation, edge computing enables real-time data processing and analytics, paving the way for unprecedented levels of efficiency and responsiveness in supply chain management.”

This fresh perspective from Abiola Komolafe sheds light on the transformative potential of edge computing in revolutionising supply chain optimization.

By harnessing the power of real-time data processing and analytics at the edge, organizations can unlock new levels of agility, resilience, and cost-effectiveness in their supply chain operations.

Abiola Komolafe’s insights underscore the strategic imperative for businesses to embrace edge computing as a cornerstone technology for driving data-driven transformation and competitive advantage in today’s dynamic business landscape.

ALSO READ: Condemnations trail reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir despite court order