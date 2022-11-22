Kolmani Oil Field will not breed violence, conflict, Bauchi governor assures FG

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, has assured the federal government that the commencement of drilling of oil and gas in the Kolmani Oil Field will not breed any conflict or violence associated with the exploration of mineral resources.

The Kolmani oil field in the Benue trough is a territorial demarcation of the borderline between Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi state and Akko Local Government Area of Gombe state.

Mohammed stated this on Tuesday during the official flag-off of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project, held at Barambu community in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

He said that on February 2, 2019, the long-awaited dream of oil and gas exploration became a reality, when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state to spud in the Kolmani River-II Well, adding that history is being made again with another visit of the president to flag-off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project.

Mohammed said that “history will remember you as the brain behind the successful search for oil in some Northern states which led to the discovery of the oil in commercial quantity in Bauchi, Gombe States.

“We are proud to associate ourselves with this key milestone achievement of the first official drilling of oil at the Kolmani River II Oil Field Project site in Alkaleri Local Government Area, Bauchi State.

“Your patriotism, selfless service and commitment to the development of Nigeria is indelible and will remain forever.

"The people Bauchi State, North East and other Nigerians welcome you to this historical event.





“Mr President we will continue to support the efforts and policies of the Federal Government to protect lives and property, and promote economic prosperity. Bauchi State is today among the top in the World Bank and Federal Government ranking on the Ease of Doing Business. I want to thank Mr. President for graciously approving the award of the contract for the construction of t h e road leading to the project site.

“The contract was awarded some years back, but up to this moment work is yet to commence on it. Like the proverbial Oliver Twist, I wish to request Mr. President to kindly direct the commencement and completion of work on the dilapidated road without further delay. When completed, the road will assist in providing easy access for the investors, security, workers and the community.

“The experiences we have had from Niger Delta and other communities show the importance of collaboration, community engagement, environmental protection, mutual respect, and fairness in preventing conflict and violence that are often associated with exploration of mineral resources.

“I want to assure you that we will put in place mechanisms that will prevent the repeat of some of the past mistakes. Oil and Gas exploration falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal Government. As states, we will provide the needed support.”

The governor also said that “the entire people of Bauchi are going to ensure this turns out to be a success story. We invite you to invest in our state not just in Oil and Gas but also in other sectors of the economy. Bauchi is blessed with arable land for agriculture, mineral resources and most importantly the law-abiding and peaceful indigenes of the state.

“We will maintain a peaceful and harmonious environment to ensure our investors have freedom to operate for the benefit of our two states, investors, and the nation at large. We thank Almighty Allah and commend the efforts of our military and security agencies, Bauchi State is one of the most peaceful states in the country. We will work hard to preserve this peace.

“Mr President, this project is going to be one of your most important legacies. It will not only assist the country in generating more revenue, but it will also create jobs, fights poverty, and promote sustainable and environmentally friendly development. We remain grateful.”

He then called on the Federal Government to immediately reconstruct the Alkaleri-Futuk road in order to ease access to the entire area lamenting the deplorable conditions of the road presently.