Kolawole Omoboriowo returns to Nigeria, maps out new plans

There are not many who have the zeal and passion for the growth and expansion of the Afrobeats culture and music business like Kolawole Omoboriowo, who is largely known in the entertainment industry as Scoop.

Kolawole, who is the founder of Scoop Universal, a public relations company with interests in entertainment, sports and publishing, returned to Nigeria late December after being on tour of Europe with some of Nigeria’s music stars like Tiwa Savage, Buju, Darkoo and others.

With a growing reputation as one Nigeria’s most patronised PR experts, Scoop, who described himself as the brain box of the music industry, said staying away from Nigeria for months was necessary to put things in right shape for the new year as he would be unfolding some of his biggest projects in a matter of weeks.

He said: “Looking back at how far I have come, all I can say is I’m grateful for everything, the lessons, sleepless nights, failures as of course the successes, it’s not something I take for granted.”

He however reiterated that despite his achievements and the successes he has recorded so far, the fame has not gotten to his head, saying that he is still focused on achieving more feats in his business.

