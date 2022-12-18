Kolawole heads PDP Ekiti Presidential Campaign Council

Former Ekiti State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bisi Kolawole has been named the Chairman of the newly constituted Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the main opposition party in the state.

The Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO) and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, announced the membership of the council in a statement on Sunday, showing that Makanjuola Ogundipe is Vice Chairman and Tunji Odeyemi is Secretary.

The statement also announced all other statutory members as specified in the guideline approved by National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, adding that the Ekiti PCC was constituted after wide and extensive consultation and approved by the PCO of the party pursuant to NEC approved guidelines.

The statement announced the membership of the Ekiti State Campaign Management Committee (SCMC) with Sen. Duro Faseyi as Director (North), Prof. Kolapo Ishola, Director (South); Dipo Anisulowo, Director General; Mrs. Yemisi Adolabi (Secretary) and Femi Bamisile (Secretary).

The Ekiti PCC has 11 Directorates including Media and Publicity made up of Sanya Atofarati (Dep Director), Jackson Adebayo (Asst. Director), Princess Adetutu Adetunji (Secretary), and Samson Oluwaseun Alabi (Asst. Secretary).

The Directorate of New Media has DIRECTORATE OF NEW MEDIA Prince Tosin Jegede (Dep Director), Sunday Osanyintuyi (Asst. Director), Hon. Akeem Adebomojo (Secretary) and Jide Ojaomo (Asst Secretary).

Named into the Directorate of Field Operations are Hon. Kehinde Agboola, Dep Director – North; Hon. Deji Ogunsakin Dep Director – Central; Hon. Wale Ayeni, Dep Director – South; Ebenezer Oladipo, Secretary – North, and Hon. Adesoji Omiditi, Asst Secretary Central.

The Directorate of Election Management has Hon. Wale Aribisala as Dep. Director, Chief Mosu Aguda, Asst. Director; Rt. Hon. Posi Omodara, Secretary and Mrs Toyin Arogundade, Asst. Secretary.

Under the Directorate of Research and Strategy, Amb. Dare Bejide is Dep. Director, Hon. Segun Akinwumi, Asst. Director; Rt. Hon. Segun Adewumi, Secretary and Hon. Okeya Omotoso, Asst Secretary.

Directorate of Monitoring and Evaluation has Dr Gbenga Faseluka as Dep. Director; Hon. Toba Adaramola, Asst. Director; Hon. Idowu Akinbode, Secretary and Hon. Fatai Adeyemo, Asst Secretary.

Directorate of Security: Hon. Dr Samuel Omotoso, Dep. Director; Hon. Olagunju Oladapo, Asst. Director; Hon. Kolawole Adedara, Secretary and Hon. Kunle Ogunjobi, Asst Secretary.

Directorate of Religious and Cultural Engagements: H.E. Dr. Sikiru Tae-Lawal, Dep. Director; Hon. Mrs. Titilayo Akindahunsi, Asst. Director; Hon. Adeola Ogunrinde, Secretary and Chief Johnson Adekunle, Asst. Secretary.

Directorate of Finance has Hon. Yemi Arokodare as Dep. Director, Chief Tunde Ogunleye, Asst. Director, Mrs Lanre Fajuyi, Secretary and Hon. Korede Omotoyinbo, Asst. Secretary.

Others are Directorate of Volunteer Groups and Support with membership including

Dr. L. A. Oluwasanmi (Dep. Director), Mrs Olukemi Olumide-Ojo (Asst. Director), Mr. Adeola Adebisi (Secretary) and Mrs. Abimbola Damilola (Asst Secretary); Directorate of Documentation with Dr. Modupe Alade (Dep. Director), Dr Austin Ibikunle (Asst. Director), Hon. Deji Oso (Secretary) and Hon. Folorunsho Owolabi (Asst Secretary).

The statement said it is the wish of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and that of the entire PDP family “that your contribution to the overall success of the assignment of the Council will justify the confidence reposed in each of you by the Leadership of our Great Party.”

While congratulating the appointees, the statement informed that their appointments are with immediate effect.