Kola-Daisi, Alli emerge parallel APC candidates for Oyo South senatorial district

The declaration of the former Secretary to Oyo State government, Sarafadeen Alli and Chief Kolapo Kola-Daisi as candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Oyo South Senatorial District has further deepened the internal crisis rocking the party.

Kola-Daisi has declared himself as the candidate of the party, barely 24 hours after emergence of Sarafadeen Alli as candidate of the party in a rescheduled primaries held in Ibadan on Tuesday.

However, Kola-Daisi in a statement made available to newsmen said the election committee has no right to invalidate his election as the authentic candidate of the party for the senatorial district.

He argued that if any irregularity was discovered in the conduct of the election as claimed such irregularity should have been brought before the election appeal committee instead of taking a hasty decision.

The statement read: “At this primary election, I was declared the winner having scored the majority vote of 212 votes, while the closest other contender got 107 votes even though irregularities were noted.

“While irregularities were noted at the election of May 29th, any review of the result of that election can only be done through the appropriate electoral appeal process. This appeal process would review any issues raised, invite interested parties to make representation and make decisions based on facts, the constitution of our party and also in accordance with relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“Furthermore, the appeal process requires obtaining necessary approvals within the party hierarchy to carry out its recommendations.

“The party or its election committees should not unilaterally cancel an election without following due process.

“We, therefore, distance ourselves from the sham of the primary election purportedly held on the 31st of May 2022that was tagged a re-run, and we did not participate in it.

“As far as we are concerned, we have been duly elected as the candidate of the APC for the Oyo South senatorial district having scored the majority votes and should be allowed to prepare for and contest for the general election scheduled for February 2023.”