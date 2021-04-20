Kokori urges NLC, TUC, others to give JUSUN immediate support on ongoing strike

Former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, has urged the central labour unions to give immediate solidarity support to the striking workers of Judiciacy Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Kokori gave the charge on Tuesday at his home in Delta State.

He specifically urged the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as NUPENG and PENGASSAN to give solidarity to the judiciary workers to attain financial autonomy for the sake of democracy.

He insisted that the battle against anti-judicial independence forces must be defeated once and for all to set the country on the path of true democracy.

“I’m urging the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress and by extension NUPENG and PENGASSAN should give judicial workers JUSUN immediate solidarity support.

“The fight they’re fighting is for a new country. Without the independence of the judiciary, there’s no democracy. That’s why the governors are always manipulating judges during election cases and judges have to bow to the whims and caprices of the governors.

“So judges are just like ‘boy boy’ to their governors. Let them have their financial independence. The National Assembly has accepted which is ideal in any democracy.

“They should make it a national battle and snatch the judiciary from the hands of the governors.

“The judiciary is the bulwark of democracy. Independence of the judiciary will halt conflicting judgments by judges across the country.

“So, the central labour body should immediately give a solidarity backing for the judicial workers win the war,” the former labour leader said.