Angry residents of the Koka community in OSUN state on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo, the state capital to register their grievances on the incessant attacks on some inhabitants of the town by yet-to-be-identified evil perpetrators over vacant Obaship stool in the community.

The community members who frowned at the inhuman act during the protest converged at the state Secretariat, Osogbo in the early hours of the day and called on the concerned authorities to address the untoward behaviour before it snowballs into crisis.

They argued that, apart from their lives being targeted by the evil doers, their properties are also not safe from by destroyed.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the protest, their spokesperson, Prince Olusola Fabode of Weso ruling house, said, what is causing crisis in the community now is the issue of its vacant stool which is presently a subject of litigation.

Prince Olusola explained, “after the demise of the last monarch, we heard some unknown persons were claiming right to the stool but thank God the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has set up a panel to inquire the claims from all parties. ”

“After the move, we suddenly began to witness several attacks on our lives and properties, as some invaders usually threaten residents to leave the community.”

“We are here to plead with Governor Ademola Adeleke to intervene before the situation escalates into a full-blown crisis. We are peace-loving and law-abiding people, but we would not continue to look while our people are constantly under attack”.

He however hinted that “the first two monarchs in Koka were appointed by the Ataoja of Osogbo from the ruling houses in the town. And those who headed the community before the upgrade of the throne were also from Osogbo.”

“Although koka, which originally was known as Ogbonse is now in Obokun local government, but our progenitors were from Osogbo, he concluded.

