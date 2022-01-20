Koka flyover in Asaba to be completed in 2022 ― Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has given the assurance that the ongoing construction of the Koka flyover and interchange in Asaba, the state capital, would be completed before the end of 2022.

The governor who spoke shortly after inspecting the project said he would work with the contractors to ensure its early completion.

The flyover is the second in the Delta State capital.

The state government last year began the construction of the flyover along the Benin-Onitsha Expressway to ease traffic gridlock along the Koka Junction of the road.

“The contractors started work here a few weeks ago and with the explanations, we have gotten, a lot of work is already being done,” he said.

“One good thing about the contracting firm, CCECC, is that it tries to work ahead of time because we can see the drilling work going on and the workers are also casting the beams already.

“We are told that they have cast 30 out of the 96 beams that they required and they have already drilled 16 of the piles that they are supposed to drill and that means that work is progressing.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“They have given us January 2023 delivery date, but I have also told them that am not comfortable with that because I would like to have the project inaugurated during my time.

“January 2023, there will be a lot of campaigns and we may not have time to talk about the inauguration of projects; so, we are trying to work up a process that will enable them to work day and night to fast track the project.

“I believe that with the quality and capacity of the contractors, they can definitely finish the interchange in the course of this year so that it does not spill over into next year.

“The dualisation coming from Ogwashi-Uku to Ibusa and Asaba will be completed in the next few months and it will definitely put pressure on this interchange; so, there is the need to ensure an early finish so that we don’t have a chaotic situation here,” he stated.

He thanked the contractors for the job done so far while hoping that they would speed up to make up for any lost time during the yuletide.

He said his administration would stay on course to ensure that the project was inaugurated within the year.

“All our projects, including this one, are very dear to me and we will continue to inspect more projects. One good thing about the inspection of projects is that it gives you first-hand knowledge of what is being done and you are able to ask questions from both the ministries and the contractors and they are able to give you timelines and what they hope to achieve.

“So, indirectly, I am also putting both the contractor and the ministry on pressure to finish on time, but finish with quality work and that is the first and most important thing to me.

“While I play politics, I will not forget that Deltans actually voted me to serve them; so, until the very last day of 28th of May, 2023, I will focus on that aspect of service to the people, I will not allow politics to distract me,” the governor stated.