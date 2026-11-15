Kogi: Yagba mobilises for Abejide, Tinubu, Ododo as support group takes off in Mopamuro

Political stakeholders and supporters across Yagba Federal Constituency have begun an aggressive grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, with hundreds converging on Mopa, Mopamuro Local Government Area, for the inauguration of the Elder Leke Abejide Support Group.

The mobilisation, held at Cruise Memorial College, Mopa, on Saturday, also featured a solidarity road walk through major streets and communities in the local government, with supporters campaigning for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and the third-term bid of Abejide.

Abejide, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently serving his second term in the House of Representatives, representing Mopamuro, Yagba East and Yagba West Federal Constituency.

The road walk attracted party loyalists, supporters and residents who displayed banners and chanted solidarity songs in support of the three political leaders.

The organisers said the initiative was aimed at consolidating grassroots support for what they described as a “triple mandate” — Abejide’s return to the House of Representatives, Tinubu’s re-election as President and Ododo’s second-term bid as governor of Kogi State.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the support group, Chief Olorunsola Charles Yomi, said the organisation was established by men and women who believed in Abejide’s leadership, transparency and performance.

Yomi clarified that the inauguration was organised by Abejide’s supporters to demonstrate their confidence in his leadership, stressing that the lawmaker himself would commence his campaign at the appropriate time.

He disclosed that five persons had been selected from each ward across the three local government areas of the constituency to serve as ward executives and coordinate grassroots mobilisation for the elections.

The Secretary of the group, Hon. Adebayo Toba Emmanuel, popularly known as Belusi, said members had come together to pool resources and build a formidable grassroots structure for the three candidates.

Belusi, a former Special Assistant to the Kogi State Governor on Urban and Regional and Project Monitoring, disclosed that five canvassers and coordinators had been selected from each local government and integrated into the mobilisation structure.

According to him, the coordinators would receive stipends to enable them to carry out their assignments effectively ahead of the elections.

He said the people of Yagba were encouraged by the ongoing road projects and improvement in security across the area, noting that residents could now hold meetings and social gatherings more freely.

Belusi also highlighted Abejide’s empowerment initiatives, saying another phase of the programme had been scheduled for December 26.

The former Kogi State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Bolanle Amupitan, urged constituents to support Abejide’s re-election, citing his empowerment programmes for youths, women and vulnerable widows.

Amupitan said women, who constituted a significant voting bloc, would be mobilised across wards and communities to vote for Abejide, Tinubu and Ododo.

She argued that Yagba should not remain in opposition, stressing that continuity in legislative representation was important for effective navigation of the National Assembly and the attraction of development projects to the constituency.

Also speaking, the former Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth and Sports, Dr M.D. Eseyin, endorsed the call for Abejide’s re-election, describing his representation as beneficial to the constituency.

Eseyin urged the people of Yagba to remain united and support the lawmaker for another term to enable him to attract more development to the area.

In a significant cross-party endorsement, the Kogi State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sunday Maiyaki, also expressed support for Abejide.

Maiyaki described the lawmaker as a household name in Yagba and a politician who had built a reputation for keeping his promises.

He claimed that Abejide had donated N10 million to 74 communities across Yagba, with another tranche expected, while N100 million had been committed to women’s empowerment.

He further said the lawmaker had pledged N500 million for youth empowerment.

Maiyaki described Abejide as a “talk-and-do” politician, saying his record had earned him support beyond party lines and that many constituents wanted him returned to the National Assembly.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Mopamuro Local Government Area, Hon. Demola Bello, commended the massive turnout at the event and the solidarity road walk.

Bello urged the people to sustain their support for Abejide and mobilise voters for President Tinubu, noting that the federal lawmaker had made significant contributions to the development of Yagba Federal Constituency, particularly through youth empowerment.

The event ended with a charge to the newly inaugurated ward executives to return to their respective communities and commence grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.