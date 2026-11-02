Kogi workers appeal to Ododo over unpaid allowances, promotions, housing

A Kogi State civil servant, Mr Bode Olatunde, has appealed to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to address outstanding leave allowances, promotion entitlements and salary increments, as well as introduce an affordable housing scheme for public workers.

Olatunde made the appeal in a second open letter to the governor, citing the rising cost of living and the financial pressures facing civil servants and their families.

He said increasing costs of food, transportation, rent, education and healthcare had made the payment of outstanding workers’ entitlements more urgent.

According to him, leave allowances previously paid by the state government provided financial relief to workers, enabling them to meet family obligations, pay school fees and cover other expenses.

He urged the governor to direct relevant ministries, departments and agencies to review outstanding payments and ensure that eligible workers receive their entitlements.

He also called for the implementation of due promotions and the payment of accumulated salary increments.

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Olatunde drew attention to the housing challenges facing civil servants, particularly in Lokoja, where rising rents take up a significant portion of workers’ monthly salaries.

He proposed the establishment of affordable housing estates for public servants, with flexible payment plans, mortgage facilities, and gradual salary deductions.

He said the initiative would improve access to homeownership, provide long-term housing security and enhance productivity.

While acknowledging the Ododo administration’s achievements across various sectors, Olatunde said his appeal was not intended as criticism but as a request for urgent attention to workers’ welfare.

He described civil servants, including teachers, healthcare professionals and administrators, as essential to governance and the delivery of public services.

He added that timely payment of entitlements, improved working conditions and access to affordable housing would boost workers’ morale and strengthen their commitment to service.

Olatunde urged the governor to consider the challenges facing public servants and translate their expectations into concrete action.

“Your Excellency, please listen to the silent cries of your workers. Let them have renewed hope that their sacrifices, patience, and commitment are not being taken for granted,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the governor’s intervention would provide relief to thousands of civil servants and their families.

“Governor Ododo, we are suffering in silence, but our hope remains alive. Please come to our aid. Let compassion translate into action,” he added.